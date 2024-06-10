Golaghat: 31st Assam State Aquatic Championship To Start From July 12

GUWAHATI: The 31st Assam State Aquatic Championship will be held at the Dr Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex from July 12-14. The decision to organize the event was taken in the Executive Committee meeting of the Assam Swimming Association held in Golaghat on Sunday.

Earlier last year, Jorhat finished as the best team in the 30th Assam State Aquatic Championship which concluded at the Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex, Sarusajai.

A record 520 swimmers from different districts of Assam took part in 144 events in the competition which was organized by the Assam Swimming Association. Water polo and diving events were also introduced in the championship this time.

Eight teams (five boys’ and three girls’) from Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup (Rural), Tinsukia, Jorhat and Sivasagar districts took part in water polo events. In diving, players from Kamrup District came out with flying colours winning all the medals.

The best swimmer awards: Boys-Tirthank Pegu (Jorhat, Group I), Nibir Hazarika (Jorhat, Group II), Subashish Bordoloi (Sivasagar, Group III) and Evon Taye Kamrup, champion in open group). Girl’s: Jahnabi Kashyap (Kamrup, Group I), Jahnavi Changmai (Kamrup, Group II), Adriza Rani Chetia (Sivasagar, Group III) and Bishakha Sarma (Kamrup , Champion in open group).

