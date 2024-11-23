Assam's Nayan Moni Saikia and Putul Sonowal Depart for Champion of Champions Tournament in New Zealand

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two players from Assam Arjuna awardee Nayan Moni Saikia and Putul Sonowal - left for Auckland, New Zealand with Indian team to participate in the Champion of Champions tournament. The competition will begin on November 25. Only the national champions are allowed to represent their respective countries in the World Bowls Ltd’s apex championship. Both Saikia and Sonowal are the reigning national champions.

