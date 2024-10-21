Tosheswar Sarma Memorial Tournament: Kalang Par Football Club lift champion trophy

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Kalang Par Football Club emerged as the champion of the Tosheswar Sarma Memorial Football Tournament, defeating Bakaliya Football Club of Karbi Anglong 4-0 in the final match held at Bhotaideka playground today here.

In the presence of thousands of spectators, the first half of the intense match ended goalless. However, Kalangpar Football Club dominated the second half, securing a 4-0 victory.

The winning team received the Tosheswar Sarma Memorial Trophy and a cash prize of Rs 30,000 from Mukut Rabha, Commandant of the 9th Assam Police Battalion, Ashok Sarma Khaund and other distinguished guests, including noted Assamese singer Krishna Moni Nath, sports organizer Pradip Hazarika, and senior advocate Abul Hussain Khondkar.

Shyam Tapna was awarded with the best player title of the tournament.

