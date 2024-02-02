Assam's Nibras K Hussain wins double crown in AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Nibras K Hussain of Assam and Priyangsi Chatterjee of West Bengal lifted the singles crown in the AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls under 12 years at the North East Tennis Foundation courts here today. In the boys singles final Nibra K Hussain of Assam defeated Kabbir Parekh of West Bengal in straight sets 6-0, 6-2. In the girls singles final Priyangsiu Chatterjee of West Bengal outclassed Devanshi Tamuly of Assam 6-3, 6-1.Nibras K Hussain who won the doubles title yesterday completed the double crown today by winning the singles title.

