Assam’s Putul Sonowal, Nayan Moni Saikia Strike Gold as India Crowned Overall Champions at Asian Lawn Bowls

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam lawn bowls players Putul Sonowal and Arjuna awardee Nayan Moni Saikia bagged the men’s and women’s singles gold medals in the 17th Senior and 15th Under-25 Asian Lawn Bowls Championships that concluded in Delhi today. India finished overall champions with as many as four gold, one silver and four bronze medals. Apart from Sonowal and Saikia, India won the gold medals in men’s pairs and men’s fours. Hong Kong emerged runners-up with three gold medals. Altogether six players from Assam represented India in the 14-member squad and all the players from the state have bagged medals in the prestigious tournament.

Jayanta Sarmah was the third player from Assam to win a gold medal in the men’s fours. The fours team comprised Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar and Sarmah. Bangita Hazarika bagged the silver for India in women’s fours. The fours team consisted of Reshma Kumari, Pinki and Rupa Rani Tirkey along with Hazarika. The Assam players who bagged bronze medals include Putul Sonowal and Jayanta Sarmah in men’s triples, Bitu Das and Suranjana Baruah in under-25 men and women’s singles respectively.

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