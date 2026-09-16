Assam’s Rising Sepaktakraw Star Amarjit Singh to Represent India at Asian Games in Japan

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s emerging sepaktakraw player, O Amarjit Singh, will represent the Indian sepaktakraw team at the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Nagoya and Aichi, Japan, from September 19. The player from Nayagram village in Cachar district will compete for India in the men’s team and regu events of the sepaktakraw competition. The 25-member Indian contingent comprises 12 male and 9 female athletes, along with two male and two female coaches.

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