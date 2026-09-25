ASUFII edge past CISF on penalties to reach OIL Gold Cup quarterfinals

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Manipur’s ASUFII Football Academy secured a 5–3 victory on penalties against CISF Football Team, Delhi, to advance to the quarterfinals of the OIL Gold Cup at Duliajan on Thursday.

The match headed into a tiebreaker after ending 1–1 at the end of regulation time.

ASUFII Football Academy drew first blood in the 39th minute through Wangkheirakpam John Singh. CISF fought back in the closing stages and restored parity just nine minutes before the final whistle, thanks to a strike from Jacob C.

In the ensuing shootout, ASUFII held their nerve to convert four of their spot-kicks, while CISF managed to score only twice.

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