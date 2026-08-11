Mohun Bagan crush CISF 6-0 to top Group A and storm into Durand Cup quarterfinals

Kolkata: Sahal Abdul Samad scored a scintillating first-half hat-trick as Mohun Bagan Super Giant sealed top spot in Group A and booked their place in the quarterfinals of the 135th Durand Cup with a commanding 6-0 victory over CISF Protectors at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday.

Sahal Abdul Samad stole the limelight with goals in the 17th, 19th and 37th minutes, while Manvir Singh, Jamie Maclaren and Tekcham Abhishek Singh also found the scoresheet as the Mariners completed a perfect group-stage campaign with three wins from three matches.

Already on six points from their opening two matches, Panagiotis Dilimperis' side entered the contest with a quarterfinal spot confirmed, while CISF Protectors were looking to end their campaign on a positive note after back-to-back defeats. IANS

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