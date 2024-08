Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Ayan Rashid and Mayuri Barman, both from Guwahati, bagged the men and women singles title in the 72nd All Assam Inter District Badminton Championship which concluded in the city on Saturday. Ayan defeated Tonmoy Bikash Boruah of Guwahati in the final. On the other hand Mayuri won against Suzen Burhagohain, also from Guwahati, in the title clash.

