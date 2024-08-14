Guwahati: Kamrup (R) win All Assam Inter District Badminton Championship title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Kamrup (R) won the mixed team event title in the 72nd All Assam Inter District Badminton Championship that concluded at the Kanaklata Stadium in the city on Monday. While Sivasagar finished runners up, Guwahati and Dibrugarh ended their campaign taking the third spot jointly. In the U-7 boys singles Shivangsh Shah of Silchar emerged champion and Trinayan Borphukan (Digboi) bagged the runners up title. Lokash Borkakoty (Guwahati) and Jyanshu Kashyap (Jorhat) took the third place jointly.

