Banee Brata Das Receives Felicitation in Assam on JFI Elevation

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Veteran sports administrator Banee Brata Das received a warm welcome upon his return to Guwahati on Saturday after being elected general secretary of the Judo Federation of India (JFI).

A felicitation programme was organised at the Assam Olympic Association office here today, where Das was honoured by the All Assam Judo Association along with several other sports organisations.

Expressing his gratitude, Das credited the sports fraternity for his achievement. “I have attained this position because of your unwavering support. I have been associated with judo for many years and have always worked to promote the sport in Assam. In the days ahead, I will continue to dedicate myself to the development of judo in the state and strive to nurture more athletes capable of excelling at the national and international levels,” he said.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by Assam Olympic Association vice-president Subodh Malla Barua, noted sports organiser Amal Narayan Patowary, All Assam Judo Association general secretary Zafar Khan, and several officials from state and district-level judo associations.

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