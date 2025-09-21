Assam Olympic Association pays tribute to renowned singer Zubeen Garg

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Olympic Association (AOA) paid heartfelt tribute to renowned singer Zubeen Garg who passed away on Friday in Singapore. A memorial meeting was held on Saturday at the RG Baruah Sports Complex, where the member of the association gathered to honour his memory. Speakers fondly recalled Zubeen’s contributions to Assam cultural landscape.

Meanwhile Assam Weightlifting Association today postponed the Inter District Weightlifting championship as a mark of respect to the singer. The tournament, which got under way on Friday, will now resume in October to complete the remaining events.

