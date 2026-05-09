Barpeta lift Naba Kamal Bhuyan Memorial Trophy with dominant win over Dhemaji

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Barpeta were crowned champions of the Plate group Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament title after registering a convincing six-wicket victory over Dhemaji in the final at MSA Stadium, Mangaldai, on Friday. Both the teams earned promotion to Elite group.

After winning the toss, Dhemaji opted to bat first but struggled against a disciplined Barpeta bowling attack and were bowled out for 115 in 35 overs. Priyanshu top-scored with 31 off 39 balls, while Aryan Kashyap contributed 25 from 56 deliveries.

Amlan Jyoti Das claimed 3 wickets for 33 runs. Bikiran Das and Hridip Deka also chipped in with two wickets each.

In reply, Barpeta chased down the target comfortably, reaching 121 for 4 in 25.4 overs. Denish Das played a composed unbeaten knock of 45 off 47 balls to anchor the innings, while Hrishikesh Das remained unbeaten on 29 from 32 deliveries to guide the team home.

For Dhemaji, Abhijot Singh Sidhu picked up two wickets, while Priyanshu and Rajesh Prasad claimed one wicket each.

Adding significance to the tournament, the Assam Cricket Association dedicated the Plate Group championship trophy as the “Naba Kamal Bhuyan Memorial Trophy” in honour of Late Naba Kamal Bhuyan for his immense contribution to Assam cricket.

Barpeta received a cash award of Rs 10 lakh as champions, while runners-up Dhemaji were awarded Rs 7 lakh.

Award Winners: Player of the Match (Final): Amlanjyoti Das (Barpeta). Best Batter of the Tournament: Sanjay Kr Singh (Mangaldai). Best Bowler of the Tournament: Mrinmoy Dutta (Sivasagar). Player of the Tournament: Amlanjyoti Das (Barpeta).

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