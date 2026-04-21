Assam Cricket Association mourns passing of former cricketer Badal Thakur

Our Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has expressed profound grief and heartfelt condolences following the demise of former first-class cricketer Badal Thakur, who passed away at a city nursing home on Sunday.

In a joint statement, ACA president Taranga Gogoi and secretary Sanatan Das (alongside Apex Council members) paid tribute to Thakur’s enduring contribution to the sport. The association noted that his passing creates a significant void in the region’s cricketing circles, adding that his “remarkable legacy will forever remain etched in the history of Assam cricket.”

In a gesture of respect and gratitude for his years of service, the ACA had previously stepped forward to assume full responsibility for the veteran cricketer’s medical expenses during his illness.

The secretary of BCCI Devajit Saikia also paid his tribute to the pioneer cricketer of the state. He said, “Assam has lost a gliding light. His immense contribution will always be remembered with respect and gratitude.”

Meanwhile before the cremation, Thakur’s mortal remains were taken to several institutions he was closely associated with which included: Nabarang Club, Barowari Namghar, Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir and Gauhati Town Club.

Later he was cremated at the Nabagraha Crematorium in presence of family members, current and former players, and a host of admirers from the sporting community.

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