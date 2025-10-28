BCCI orders Assam Cricket Association to probe Tinsukia pitch fiasco

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has directed the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) to conduct an inquiry into the pitch fiasco during the recent Ranji Trophy match in Tinsukia. The four-day encounter between Assam and Services concluded in less than four sessions, raising serious concerns about the quality and preparation of the pitch.

Disclosing this to the media, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, “We have instructed the Assam Cricket Association to carry out an inquiry and submit a detailed report within the next 10 days. We want to understand the reasons behind the issue so that such incidents are not repeated in the future.”

Saikia further informed that Tinsukia was originally scheduled to host another Ranji Trophy fixture between Assam and Railways, but the match has now been shifted to Guwahati. It will be played at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, from November 1.

Meanwhile, the ACA Stadium is gearing up to host the first semifinal of the ICC Women’s World Cup Cricket on October 29, featuring England and South Africa. Saikia noted that the match holds special significance for the ACA, as Guwahati is preparing to host its first-ever Test match in November. “The semifinal will serve as a dress rehearsal for the historic occasion,” he said.

Both England and South Africa have already arrived in Guwahati for the crucial clash. Notably, the two sides had met earlier in the tournament at the same venue on October 3, where England registered a commanding 10-wicket victory.

Ticket sales for the semifinal began a few days ago. The ACA has also announced that complimentary tickets will be offered to various organizations that apply to the association’s office by 4 PM tomorrow.

In another development, Assam’s Uma Chetry made her debut in the ongoing Women’s World Cup on Sunday against Bangladesh. Praising her achievement, Saikia said, “Uma is a very promising and hardworking cricketer. Her success will surely inspire many young women from Assam to take up the game.”

Saikia, who earlier served as ACA Secretary, said the association is taking proactive steps to promote women’s cricket in the state. He added that the ACA has recently taken the initiative to organize an Inter-Zone U-15 Girls Cricket Tournament at Phulung, Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the Assam Cricket Association is setting up a Cricket Archive at the ACA Stadium complex. The archive, to be inaugurated before the upcoming India-South Africa Test match, will showcase valuable records and memorabilia from both men’s and women’s cricket.

The media briefing was also attended by ACA vice president Romen Dutta and secretary Sanatan Das.

