GUWAHATI; Bengal and Assam bagged top two positions in the Khelo India Asmita Junior Girls Swimming competition that concluded at the Sarusajai Sports Complex here today. Bengal collected 35 medals (11-13-11) to finish top in the medal tally. Assam, on way to finish second, collected 9 gold, six silver and six bronze.

Also Read: Chinese paddlers continue winning streak at WTT Champions Incheon

Also Watch: