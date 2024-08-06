Betkuchi High School and Sri Lanka School Football Association Battle to 2-2 Draw in Subroto Cup Opener

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Betkuchi High School, Guwahati played out a 2-2 draw against Sri Lanka School Football Association in the opening match of Group A in Subroto Cup Football in New Delhi. The competition kicked off today. A total of 34 teams divided into eight groups, including teams from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, are competing for honours in the Junior Girls category. The group winners from each group will qualify for the knockouts.

