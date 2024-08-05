Reigning champion Canada knocked out at Olympic women’s football against Germany

PARIS: Canada were eliminated from the Olympic women’s football on Saturday in the quarterfinals, going down 4-2 on penalties to Germany to end a controversial title defence which began with a spying scandal.

After the match finished 0-0 at the end of extra time, goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger was Germany’s hero in the shoot-out in Marseille as she saved from both Ashley Lawrence and Adriana Leon, and then stepped up to convert the winning spot-kick.

Germany, gold medallist in 2016, advance to a semifinal on Tuesday in Lyon against the United States.

Canada, who took gold three years ago in Tokyo, go home but just making it to the quarterfinals was a remarkable achievement after they were docked six points in the group stage.

The team was hit with the points deduction as well as a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs ($226,000) by FIFA as a punishment after a staff member used a drone to spy on a New Zealand training session ahead of its opening match at the tournament, which Canada won 2-1.

Canada coach Bev Priestman was given a one-year ban for her responsibility in the scandal, leaving assistant Andy Spence to take interim charge of the team.

Canada, who failed in an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the points deduction, won all three group games to qualify for the last eight, including beating host France. Agencies

