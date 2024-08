Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Betkuchi School of Guwahati continued their good run in the 63rd Subroto Cup U-17 Football and registered another victory in New Delhi on Friday. This time they defeated NVS 4-0. Muskhan Dorjee, Mary Mech, Roshmi Basumatary and Sangita Pachi scored one goal each in the game.

