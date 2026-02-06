Big win for Bud in Assam Premier Club Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club outplayed Legend Cricket Club by 9 wickets in the Assam Premier Club Championship here at Judges’ Field today.

Batting first, Legend CC were bundled out for just 123 runs in 37.3 overs with the help of Sunil Ranjan Gogoi’s 44 and Binod Sharma’s 30. Swarnay Srihit Guru Das, Kaushik Giri, Manish Mahato claimed two wickets each. Bud reached the target in 17.4 overs losing only one wicket. SK Jnyanam remained unbeaten at 66 from 50 balls.

Ankurjyoti Club will take on Navarang Club on Friday.

Also Read: Asian Rifle/Pistol Shooting: Samrat, Suruchi win silver as India’s gold haul reaches double digits