Big wins for Guwahati, Dibrugarh in Pulin Das Memorial U-14 Inter District Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati thrashed ACA Cricket Academy by 143 runs in the Pulin Das Memorial U-14 Inter District Cricket held at Rangia on Sunday. Invited to bat, Guwahati scored 218-7 in their 30 overs. Later they bowled out ACA Cricket Academy 75 in 25.2 overs.

In another game at Dibrugarh, Naharkotia perhaps entered into the record book of the competition losing their game tamely to Dibrugarh. Chasing 134 to win, Naharkatia bowled out nine runs, one of the smallest totals by a team in the competition, batting only 5.5 overs.

Brief scores: Venue- Rangia: Guwahati 218/7 (30 overs), Partha Pratim Kashyap 73, Mrinmoy Das 41, Utkarsh Kakwani 3/57; ACA Cricket Academy 75 (25.2 overs), Sameer Mahato 3/19, Arjun 2/9.

Venue: Dibrugarh-Dibrugarh 133/3 (20 overs), Zayan Yasin Ahmed 40, Aniket Basfore 37; Naharkatia 9 (5.5 overs) Juned Khan 5/1.

