Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Nagaon beat Darrang 5-0 in the Inter District Sub Junior Hockey held at Misa today. Three more matches were held today where Lakhimpur (beat Charaideo 3-1), Sivasagar (beat Karimganj 2-0) and Kaliabor (beat Dibrugarh 6-0) registered victories over their opponents.

Also Read: SAI Shakti crowned champion of 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League

Also Watch: