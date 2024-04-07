SAI Shakti crowned champion of 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League

Lucknow: SAI Shakti Team beat Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre 3-2 in a thrilling final to win the title in the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium here on Saturday. Meanwhile, SAI Bal Team defeated Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy 5-1 to finish in third place.

In the final of the tournament, the SAI Shakti Team defeated Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre 3-2. IANS

