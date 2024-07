GUWAHATI: Assam's veteran Badminton duo Bijoy Kumar Barman and Arup Buragohain won the Ceylon Masters International Badminton Championship 2024 title today. They defeated Lalith Nihal Amarasena and Darshana Senarathna in Men's 55 age group double's final. The tournament was held in Colombo.

