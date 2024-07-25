Boko Association organized Summer Camp on Badminton concludes at Boko

A Correspondent

Boko: Boko Badminton Association organized a summer badminton camp from July 5 to 20 at Jawaharlal Nehru College Indoor Stadium, Boko. The camp was attended by around 50 children. A competition was held among the children on the final day. The winners of the competition were awarded prizes and certificates were awarded to all the participants. The closing event was attended by former Boko MLA Jyoti Prasad Das and sports organizer Sanjay Chowdhury. President of the Boko Badminton Club Ramen Kalita said that the Boko Badminton Academy is an attempt to attract youngsters to play badminton and become skilled players in the future.

