Biswanath District Yoga Association’s free yoga camp concludes

A CORRESPONDENT,

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The annual free yoga camp organized from July 1 under the aegis of Biswanath District Yoga Association, concluded successfully today. The Secretary of the association Nitya Kumar Sharma, national judge and Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India accredited coach Biplab Bhattacharya, international yoga player Pankaj Medhi and national player Montu Medhi imparted yoga training to the participants during the camp.

On the last day of the camp, a district-level yoga competition was held. Hundreds of young women, teenagers, men and women took part in ten categories according to their age. Association's President and national judge Dilip Kumar Borah and national judge and coach Biplab Bhattacharya were present as judges in the competition while Dr Prashanta Neog, Associate Professor, Biswanath College of Agriculture, Dr Bhaben Kalita, Associate Professor, Biswanath College and others were present as special guests.

The competition was conducted by the association's secretary Nitya Kumar Sharma.

A special training has also been arranged for the medal winners at the auditorium of Biswanath District Body Building Association for the upcoming state championships.

Also Read: Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya welcomes PT Usha’s move to get Yoga into Asian Games

Also Watch: