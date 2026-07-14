Senior Stars Return as India Begin 2027 World Cup Build-up Against England

Birmingham: After enduring a forgettable T20I leg of the tour, India have little time to dwell on the past as the focus shifts to a format that could define their long-term ambitions. The visitors will open a three-match ODI series against England at Edgbaston on Tuesday, hoping the return of several seasoned campaigners can provide the spark required to reset their campaign and begin preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup on a positive note.

The series marks the return of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. While the two batting stalwarts are active only in the ODIs in international cricket, Bumrah is returning after a gap, and their inclusion transforms both the batting and bowling departments, giving skipper Shubman Gill a vastly more experienced unit as India look to regain momentum in a format where consistency has eluded them in recent months.

The batting order, on paper, once again resembles one of the strongest in world cricket. Rohit is expected to partner Gill at the top, reuniting an opening pair that has been India’s most productive in recent years. Together, the duo averages an imposing 60.9, and the management will hope they can once again provide solid foundations on English pitches.

Gill enters the series in prolific touch. The India captain has amassed 373 runs in five ODI innings this year at an average of 93.3 and a strike rate of 117, registering three fifties and a century. Having enjoyed success in English conditions during last year’s Test tour, the opener will now look to carry that confidence into the 50-over format.

Rohit’s return adds both experience and firepower. The veteran opener rediscovered his rhythm against Afghanistan and now edges closer to another milestone. He has already struck seven ODI centuries in England, the most by any visiting batter, and is also closing in on becoming the second-highest century-maker as an opener in international cricket.

If Rohit provides explosive starts, Kohli remains India’s pillar in the middle order. The former captain returns to ODI cricket on the verge of another landmark, with Tuesday’s match set to be his 300th ODI innings. Another productive series could also see him breach the coveted 15,000-run mark, with the batting great currently sitting on 14,797 ODI runs. His recent numbers underline his continued dominance, with an average of 123 across his last seven ODI innings since the beginning of 2025.

India’s middle order carries further stability through Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. After leading India in the T20I format, Iyer resumes his familiar role at No. 4, while Rahul slots in at No. 5 and is expected to don the wicketkeeping gloves. Rahul arrives after a productive outing against Afghanistan, in which he scored 139 runs, further strengthening a batting unit capable of batting deep.

The biggest boost, however, may come with the ball. Bumrah returns to India’s ODI setup for the first time since the 2023 World Cup, immediately elevating the pace attack. Alongside Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnur Brar, India possess a varied seam combination capable of exploiting English conditions. There is also intrigue surrounding youngster Prince Yadav, who could be handed an opportunity during the series.

Spin responsibilities are expected to rest with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. While Kuldeep has endured a dip in rhythm of late, the left-arm wrist-spinner has another milestone within touching distance, requiring just six wickets to become only the fourth Indian spinner to claim 200 ODI wickets.

For India, the challenge extends beyond simply winning a bilateral series. The ODI World Cup in South Africa is less than 15 months away, making every series an opportunity to establish combinations, define roles and build consistency after an inconsistent run in the format.

England, meanwhile, enter the contest with questions of their own. While they continue to flourish in T20 cricket, the 50-over format has not yielded similar success in recent times. Harry Brook has nevertheless adapted impressively to ODI captaincy, scoring 850 runs in 17 innings at an average of 60.7 and a strike rate of 118, including three centuries and three fifties. He will again shoulder much of England’s batting responsibility. IANS

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