BMK Memorial All India Individual Inter School FIDE Rapid Rating Chess Tournament 2026 Concludes

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 5th BMK Memorial All India Individual Inter School FIDE Rapid Rating Chess Tournament 2026 concluded at the Assam Valley School at Balipara on Wednesday.

Results: Up to Grade IV category: Bornil Akash Borah of AVS Sunnyside, Balipara secured the first position, Harshil Niyor Saikia of Modern English School, Guwahati bagged second position and and Joel Honngam Apesam of Delhi Public School, Duliajan finished third.

Grade V to VIII category: Aarav Santanu Bordoloi of Pakshalika High School, Sivasagar emerged as the champion. Mugdha Keot of Army Public School, Tezpur finished second and Avik Santanu Bordoloi of Pakshalika High School, Sivasagar bagged third place.

Grade IX to XII category: Samujjal Boruah of Pakshalika High School, Sivasagar emerged champion, Hridhant Sharma of Carmel School, Digboi won the second spot and Guruttam Borah of Pakshalika High School, Sivasagar collected third place.

The top five players in each category were awarded cash prizes, with the champions receiving Rs 10,000, followed by Rs 8,000, Rs 6,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 4,000 respectively, along with trophies and certificates. Among the special awards, Mugdha Keot of Army Public School, Tezpur was declared the Best Girl Player of the Tournament, while Samujjal Boruah of Pakshalika High School, Sivasagar received the Best Boy Player of the Tournament award. In the overall team championship, Pakshalika High School, Sivasagar emerged as the Overall Champion, Delhi Public School, Tezpur finished as the First Runners-Up, and The Assam Valley School, Balipara secured the Second Runners-Up trophy.

Also Read: World No.3 Carlos Alcaraz poised to return in Cincinnati after injury layoff