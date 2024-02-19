Bodoland Sports Meet concludes in Kokrajhar Sports Authority of India STC

A CORRESPONDENT,

KOKRAJHAR: The 2nd Bodoland Sports Meet and 13th Bodoland Indigenous Sports Meet, organized by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, BTC in collaboration with Bodoland Indigenous Games Association (BIGA), concluded on Saturday evening with participations From various disciplines including traditional games and cultural extravaganza at SAI STC in Kokrajhar.

The mega Sports Meet witnessed competitions on athletic, volleyball, football, archery, indigenous games that includes- Khomlainai, Daria Pantha, Gila, Dongfang Bukhunai etc. For the first time, there had been spectacular sports competitions for Divyanganj. Many differently abled persons joined the competitions specially organized for them.

Famous singers like- J.C. Narzary, Bhiraj , Menoka, Purnima, Chakradhar Narzary and artistes performed in the three days long programme. Noted comedians- Mendela Brahma and Mosco Brahma alias Matilalal Brahma made the programme more attractive. There had also been cultural exchange programme among various ethnic communities.

The closing ceremony was attended by MLA Lawrence Islary, EM of Sports and Youth Welfare, BTC Daobaisa Boro, Director (i/c) of Kokrajhar SAI STC Pradip Kr Brahma, CHD of Sports and Youth Welfare Swmdwn Mashahary, Secretary of Assam Football Association Dr. Sangrang Brahma and many dignitaries attended the closing ceremony.

