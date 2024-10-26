Bordoloi Trophy: MOU signed between Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) and Sports Department

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a significant development for Assam’s football scene, the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) and the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday to jointly organize the 70th Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Football Tournament.

The MoU was signed by Kausar J Hilaly, secretary of the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, and Prodip Timung, Director of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare, representing the government. GSA was represented by its president Paresh Chandra Das and general secretary Devajit Saikia. The signing ceremony took place at the Conference Hall of Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium.

The prestigious football event will see a new format this as it will expand beyond Guwahati, encompassing venues across Assam with the backing of the state government. The tournament is scheduled to kick off in January 2025.

