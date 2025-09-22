Bornil Changmai crowns Sub Junior National Badminton Championship title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam shuttler Bornil Changmai clinched the Sub Junior National Badminton Championship title in Panchkula in Haryana on Sunday. Another state shutler Shantipriya Hazarika collected a bronze.

In a well contested boys singles final Bornil defeated Jageswar Singh by 21-17 and 21-19. Earlier Shantipriya lost in the girls semi final to Saina Monimpur in straight games 12-21, 17-21.

Also Read: Italy outclass USA to seal third consecutive Billie Jean King Cup title

Also Watch: