Bornil Changmai crowns Sub Junior National Badminton Championship title

Assam’s Bornil Changmai won the Sub Junior National Badminton Championship in Panchkula, while Shantipriya Hazarika secured a bronze.
Sub Junior National Badminton Championship
GUWAHATI: Assam shuttler Bornil Changmai clinched the Sub Junior National Badminton Championship title in Panchkula in Haryana on Sunday. Another state shutler Shantipriya Hazarika collected a bronze. 

In a well contested boys singles final Bornil defeated Jageswar Singh by 21-17 and 21-19. Earlier Shantipriya lost in the girls semi final to Saina Monimpur in straight games 12-21, 17-21.

