Bud CC crush Dakhin Kamrup by 167 runs to storm into U-19 Sitaram Chhavchharia semifinals

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club secured a commanding 167-run victory over Dakhin Kamrup Cricket Academy in the 11th Sitaram Chhavchharia Memorial Under-19 Cricket Tournament at the NFRSA Stadium, Maligaon.

The match was reduced to 45 overs per side due to overnight rain. Opting to bat first, Bud Cricket Club posted a total of 232 runs in 30.1 overs. Himanshu Nagar led the charge with a responsible knock of 84 runs from 61 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and a six. Arshad Farhan added 56 runs (4X4, 6X3), while Nishant Saikia chipped in with 20. For Dakhin Kamrup, Rehan Ali impressed with the ball, claiming four wickets, including a hat-trick, and Rupantar Kashyap took three wickets.

In response, Dakhin Kamrup Cricket Academy were bowled out for just 65 runs in 28.2 overs. Devesh Jha was the top scorer with 18 runs. Imandeep Gogoi and Parthajit Das starred with the ball for Bud Cricket Club, picking up four wickets for just three runs and three wickets for five runs respectively.

With this emphatic win, Bud Cricket Club advanced to the semifinals from Group B.

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