Bud Cricket Club, Stallion win at Guwahati Premier League Cricket at Judges Field

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club and Stallion won their respective matches in the Guwahati Premier League Cricket at the Judges Field here today. Bud Cricket Club defeated Gauhati Town Club by 7 wickets. Rishav Das (53no) of winning team scored half century in the match and also bagged man of the match award. In the other game Stallion Cricket club won by 5 wickets against City Cricket Club.

