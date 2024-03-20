Local Sports

Bud Cricket Club, Stallion win at Guwahati Premier League Cricket at Judges Field

Bud Cricket Club and Stallion won their respective matches in the Guwahati Premier League Cricket at the Judges Field here today.
Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club and Stallion won their respective matches in the Guwahati Premier League Cricket at the Judges Field here today. Bud Cricket Club defeated Gauhati Town Club by 7 wickets. Rishav Das (53no) of winning team scored half century in the match and also bagged man of the match award. In the other game Stallion Cricket club won by 5 wickets against City Cricket Club. 

