Assam’s Mukut Kalita clears BCCI Level 1 Curator Exam with distinction, joins elite national panel

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Mukut Kalita has successfully cleared the BCCI Level 1 Curator Examination, earning a place on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Level 1 Curator Panel.

Kalita, the lone candidate from Assam to appear for the examination, passed with distinction. A total of 17 neutral curators from across the country were invited by the BCCI to take the test. With the qualifying mark set at a demanding 70 percent, only six candidates, including Kalita, succeeded in clearing the examination.

Kalita has been serving as a member of the BCCI’s neutral panel of curators since 2016 and has been associated with the preparation and maintenance of cricket pitches at various domestic and national-level tournaments.

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