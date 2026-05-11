Chandmari edge Navajyoti, Sunrise outplay River Rine in GSA B Division clashes

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chandmari Sports Club and Sunrise Athletic Club won their respective matches in the Rashmi Bala Tamuli GSA B Division Cricket held at the Judges Field here on Sunday. Chandmari snatched narrow one wicket win over Navajyoti club while Sunrise Athletic club beat River Rine Club by 23 runs.

Brief Scores: Navajyoti Club 96 (17.5 overs)- Roshan Basfore 19, Ratul Dey 4-15, , Kamakhya Mazumdar 3-20; Chandmari Sports Club 97-9 (14.4 overs), Kaushik Kakati 24, Piyush Kalita 2-15.

Sunrise Athletic Club 149-3 (20 overs)- Jagjit Singh 59 no, Tirthankar Das 46, Tauhid Ali Talukdar 25; River Rine Club 126-8 (20 overs), Samiran Sarma 42, Mayukh Sarkar 30, Tauhid Ali Talukdar 3-26.

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