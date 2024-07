GUWAHATI: Charaideo and Nazira won their respective matches in the ACA U-15 Inter District girls Cricket held at the Nehru Stadium here today. While Charaideo defeated Silchar by 30 runs, Nazira won against Naharkatia by 100 runs.

