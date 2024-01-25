Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to inaugurate High Performance Centre today in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the newly built High Performance Centre and Rehabilitation Centre along with Olympic Values Education Programme in the city on Thursday. The event will be attended by Olympic medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra along with Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa and several other guests.

