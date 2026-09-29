Guwahati Tennis Association elects new office bearers

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A new body of the Guwahati Tennis Association (GTA) was formed during its Annual General Meeting held in the city on Sunday. The meeting nominated former renowned tennis player of the state and Chairman and Managing Director of Pride-East Entertainment Private Limited Riniki Bhuyan Sharma as the Chief Patron and also nominated Pranay Bordoloi, Anirban Das and Kishore Jayanta Madhab as the Patrons of the Association respectively. Eminent senior tennis player, sports organiser Kalyan Kumar Das was elected unopposed as the President while Bhaskar Sarma and Debangshu Ranjan Borah as General Secretary and Treasurer for the year 2026-2028. The meeting further elected Dr. Madhuryya Hazarika as Working President, Raja Kakati, Hrishikesh Bijoy Das, Bhaskar Barman and Dilip Pathak as Vice-Presidents, Dhiraj Dutta and Ajoy Kumar Das as Joint Secretaries and Rituraj Bhagawati, Dr. Bikash Bawri, Rajeshh Baruah, Samar Deka and Shyam Barua as Executive Committee Members.

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