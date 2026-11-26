CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Chirinti FC of Dengaon has secured a place in the semi-final of the 29th Bodo Martyr's Cup Football Tournament being held at Goraimari Stadium, Langhin. Chirinti FC defeated Rangjalu FC of Langhin by 4-2 goals in a highly competitive match. For Chirinti FC, Reberen sangma scored two goals, while Sumit Marak and Mukesh Timung scored one goal each. Hwkrao and Eyop scored one goal each for Rangjalu FC.

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