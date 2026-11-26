CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Continuing their winning streak, Jorhat Town Club defeated Brahmaputra Dolphin Football Academy by 4-0 goals in the first match of the quarter-final league of the 78th Independence Day Cup Prize Money Football Tournament being held at Nurul Amin Stadium of Nagaon Sports Association here on Wednesday.

Jorhat's Bishal Rabidas scored in the 3rd minute of the match itself to give his team a 1-0 lead. After this, Mayukh Gogoi scored in the 31st minute and Vivaan Laskar added another one in the 34th minute. After the break, the Dolphin team tried to reduce the margin, but failed to break through the opponent's strong defence. Vivaan Laskar scored again in the 88th minute to seal a 4-0 victory for Jorhat.

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