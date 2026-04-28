City CCC Crush Shillong Cricket Academy by 111 Runs in Rain-Hit Clash at NFRSA Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Cricket Coaching Center produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Shillong Cricket Academy by 111 runs in a rain-curtailed match at NFRSA stadium, Maligaon.

After winning the toss, City CCC opted to bat first. Riding on a nice century from Hiyan Kashyap, they posted a total of 211 all out in 41.2 overs. Kashyap anchored the innings brilliantly with 122 off 127 balls. He found support from Abinav Das (21) and Aniket Basfore (21). For Shillong Cricket Academy, Ayush A Sangma took 3 wickets for 29 while Rohit Sharma grabbed 2 for 48.

In reply, Shillong Cricket Academy struggled against a disciplined bowling attack and were bowled out for 100 in 32.2 overs. Krishiv Choudhary top-scored with 40 off 48 balls, while Mannan Surana added 26, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to build partnerships.

City CCC bowlers maintained tight control throughout, with Arion Barhoi leading the attack with 3 for 16. Krishna Gupta (2/23) and Anurag Kashyap (2/8) also shone

Hiyan Kashyap was deservedly named Man of the Match for his match-winning century.

Tomorrow’s Match: Bud Cricket Club will take on DKCA tomorrow.

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