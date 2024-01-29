Civil Services Officers Institute, Assam (CSOIA) badminton concludes in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 7th Civil Services Officers Institute, Assam (CSOIA) Premier League Badminton concluded at the Assam Administrative Staff College Campus in the city today. The tournament was participated by all senior Officers (both serving & retired) of various cadres and their family members. There were a total of 178 matches being played in various categories such as Men Singles, Men Doubles, Women Singles, Women Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Children Singles and Mens Doubles (Above 60 years).

While Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, Paban Kumar Borthakur inaugurated the tournament, Special Chief Secretary Dr Ashish Kumar Bhutani and Additional Chief Secretary Avinash Purushottam Das Joshi, awarded the winners with their respective certificates.

The CSOIA was set up to promote the welfare of the officers of the Civil Services and to bring them together in order to secure complete integration of the services and to build a corps of officers imbibed with the spirit of cooperation in all aspects of Civil Services.

