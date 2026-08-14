CM Sarma Felicitates Boxer Lovlina Borgohain with Rs 30 Lakh for Commonwealth Silver

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated internationally acclaimed boxer Lovlina Borgohain at Lok Sewa Bhawan for her outstanding achievement of winning the silver medal in the 75 kg boxing category at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games at Glasgow. In recognition of her exceptional achievement at the Commonwealth Games, the Chief Minister presented Lovlina Borgohain with a cheque of Rs. 30 lakh on behalf of the State Government.

Felicitating Lovlina, Sarma lauded her remarkable sporting prowess and unwavering determination displayed on the international sporting forum. Describing Lovlina’s achievement as a matter of immense pride for the sporting fraternity of Assam and the country, the Chief Minister said that her consistent success has continued to inspire the youth of the State to pursue excellence in sports.

As a memento of the Commonwealth Games, Lovlina Borgohain presented two jerseys of the Indian team to the Chief Minister.

Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Biswajit Daimari, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr. K. K. Dwivedi, and Special Secretary, Sports Department, K. J. Hilali, were present at the felicitation programme.

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