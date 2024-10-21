Cricket: Assam Outplayed Sikkim in Col CK Nayudu trophy at Dibrugrh

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam took huge 173 runs first innings lead on day I against Sikkim in Col CK Nayudu trophy at Dibrugrh on Sunday. Host first restricted Sikkim first innings total paltry 28. Mayukh Hazarika (3-7), Dipjyoti Saikia (4-15) and Akshay Deka (3-5) shared ten wickets among them. Later Assam put 201-3 at stumps. Opener Roshan Topno (63) scored half century. Ronit Akhter (49) and Bishal Roy (42) also contributed good score on the board.

Also Read: Guwahati: Denish Das to lead Assam in Ranji Trophy Cricket championship

Also Watch: