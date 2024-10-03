Guwahati: Denish Das to lead Assam in Ranji Trophy Cricket championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Middle order batter Denish Das will lead Assam in the opening game of the forthcoming Ranji Trophy Cricket championship which will kick off in Guwahati on October 11.

Assam Cricket Association today announced a 15-member squad without Riyan Parag for the first match of the season. Riyan, the star all rounder, is now busy with national team duty.

Denish, who is now just 22, made Ranji Trophy debut in 2022-23 season and played seven first class matches for Assam. He also led the team in the last season.

In the group stage Assam will play seven matches and four of them will be at their home ground. The opponents of Assam in group stage are Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Railway and Saurashtra.

Squad: Denish Das (Captain), Akash Sengupta, Bhargav Dutta, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh, Siddharth Sarmah, Parvej Musaraf, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (WK), Ruhinandan Pegu (WK), Rishav Das, Kunal Sarmah, Sibsankar Roy, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Hazarika, and Abhishek Thakuri.

Head Coach: Vivek Jaisimha; Coach: Dhiraj Goswami.

Schedule of Assam in group stage: October 11-14: vs Jharkhand (Host ACA). October 18-21: vs Chandigarh (Host ACA). October 26-29: vs Delhi. November 6-9: vs Tamil Nadu (Host ACA). November 13-17: vs Chhattisgarh. January 23-26: vs Railway (Host ACA). January 30-Feb 2: vs Saurashtra.

