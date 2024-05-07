Cricket Club of Dibrugarh lift 6th Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship title

GUWAHATI: Cricket Club of Dibrugarh lifted the 6th Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship title defeating Tengapara Cricket Club by 7 wickets in the final held at the Judges Field here today. The match was reduced to five overs due to bad weather.

Opting to bat first, Tengapara posted a formidable total of 67/3 in their allotted five overs. Bikiran Das played a blistering knock, smashing 51 runs off just 16 deliveries, adorned with six sixes and three boundaries.

However, the Cricket Club of Dibrugarh showcased remarkable resilience in their chase, reaching the target with two balls to spare. Gunjanjyoti Deka was the star performer crafting a sensational 39 runs off 13 balls.

Gunjanjyoti Deka was later adjudged man of the match award. On the other hand Parvej Musaraf of India Club, Silchar, received player of the tournament award for his consistent contribution throughout the championship.

The secretary of the Assam Cricket Association Tridib Konwar, vice president Rajdeep Oja, treasurer Chiranjit Langthasa along with several other guests attended the closing function and also distributed the prizes.

Other individual awards: Best Batter: Rohit Sen (Tengapara Cricket Club, Kokrajhar). Best Bowler: Akshay Kumar Deka (Star Sporting Club, Nagaon) .

