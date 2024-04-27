Cricket Club of Dibrugarh (CCD), City Cricket Club win in Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: Cricket Club of Dibrugarh (CCD) and City Cricket Club won their respective matches in the final round of the 6th Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship match at the Judges Field here on Friday. CCD beat Club Triranga by 6 runs while City CC beat Biswanath Blue Warriors by 6 wickets.

Brief scores: 1st match: Cricket Club of Dibrugarh 131/9 in 20 overs (Ishaan Ahmed 52, Manjeet Deka 32, Hridip Deka 3/24, Pritish Raha Roy 2/14) beat Club Triranga 125/10 in 19.3 overs (Denish Das 32, Himanshu Sarawat 31, Reeshab Deepak 3/43, Nishant Singhania 2/14).

2nd match: Biswanath Blue Warriors 169/7 in 20 overs (Dibash Hazarika 59, Siddartha Sankar Baruah 31, Vedant Pandey 3/35, Romario Sharma 2/34) lost to City Cricket Club 171/4 in 17.5 overs (Hrishikesh Tamuli 50, Tej 34 no, Rohit Rowniar 2/24).

