Delhi, Bihar, Karnataka Reach Next Round in Sub-Junior Girls Championship

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: Delhi, Bihar, Karnataka advanced to the next round in the National Sub Junior Girls Football championship at Jorhat stadium and Bapuji stadium on Thursday.

Delhi beat Tamilnadu by 4-0, Bihar beat Punjab 20-0 while Karnataka beat Madhya Pradesh by 5-1.

On the other hand, Assam and Manipur match was abandoned due to heavy rain. The match will be played on Friday morning at Bapuji stadium, Mariani.

