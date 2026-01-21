Demow Hosts Senior Citizen Walking Competition on Republic Day

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Demow Co-District Administration and in collaboration with Assam Senior Citizen Sanmillan, Demow Branch, on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, Senior Citizen Walking Competition will be organized in Raichai Rural Stadium on January 24. In the Senior Citizen Walking Competition for Men, there will be three categories: for those 60 years above 1200 meters, for those 70 years above 800 meter and for those 80 years above 400 meter. For Women there will be one category for those 60 years above 800 meter. The winners will be presented with prizes by the administration on January 26.

The organizers appeal to participants to reach the venue at 7 AM on January 24.

Also Read: Australian Open: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff advance