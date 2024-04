‘Deo Hah’ All-India Karate Championship concludes in Guwahati City

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The second edition of ‘Deo Hah’ All-India Karate Championship, organised by Unified Karate Guild, concluded in the city today.

Podium finishers from Assam: Krishna Sharma, Riyasmita Das, Pritam Das, Nabankur Bayan, Shyamalima Das, Unicy Das, Tanvir Kashyap Sharma, Aaradhya Das, Nihal Kumar, Baishnabi Rahang, Mugdha Patar, Priyanakhi Deka, Jessica Sarma, Kavyam Kashyap, Niharika Das, Kabyanil Phukan, Namrata Ray, Kaustav Majumdar, Sabirah Tasneem, Anghuman Sarmah, Tanjin Majumdar, Nabadya Nivedan Gogoi, Alia Saikia and Himanshu Borah.

